Reality TV’s Newest Frustration: Life Coaches

Many of the comments make me wonder: Why are people so defensive about the coaching practice? Yes, people have wonderful experiences with coaches. Yes, coaches can help people improve their personal and professional lives. But it just stands to reason that there are also bad coaches out there — and that people have had bad experiences working with coaches.

Rather then react defensively, let’s use this as a learning moment. If you’re aware of any horror stories, email Ryan. Otherwise, leave a comment about how to select the right coach, how to work best with a coach, etc. We’re not out to paint all coaches with a bad brush; we’re just interested in cautionary tales and lessons learned.