Love Letter Perfect CRM

In response to a recent article on improvements in customer service, Fast Company reader brought to my attention an article she wrote earlier this year. C+RM, What’s the Plus? contends that business leaders shouldn’t necessarily focus on traditional CRM in terms of managing customer relationships — but that they should concentrate on C+RM, Cherish and Respect Management.
Do you cherish select customers? Respect all of the people you work with? How might the way we work change if we don’t just respect our colleagues and partners — but cherish them? Relish them?