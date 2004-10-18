advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Brands on the Brain

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Want some more information about the science behind the recent study on how brand affinity can affect brain activity? Last week, Samuel McClure and his colleagues published a paper in the science journal Neuron. In “Neural Correlates of Behavioral Preference for Culturally Familiar Drinks,” the authors show how brand affinity can trump a blind taste test — people who preferred Pepsi over Coke would change their response when they learned which option was Coke: Their brand knowledge flipped a switch in their head.

[Thanks, Simon!]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life