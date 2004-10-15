Tea Party 2004

Similar to yesterday’s entry about Calvin Klein’s workspace memo, I learned today that the British Ministry of Defense has asked all employees to record each cup of tea or coffee they drink while at their office — so the ministry can charge their department accordingly. “Free tea and coffee will only be provided if a meeting lasts at least two hours,” a Reuters wire story reads.
There’s got to be a snappy pun in there about job perks and percolation — or management being drips — or prices being too steep, but I wonder: Isn’t removing the coffee machine a sign that a business is on its last legs ?
[Thanks, Danielle!]