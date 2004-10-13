(Sore) Back to Basics

The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society has named October National Ergonomics Month . Because several of my colleagues recently reorganized their work spaces, we’ve had several discussions about chair and desk height, whether to use a keyboard tray, and monitor placement. So I was surprised that the HFES site was so light on useful information about making your office more human factors friendly. The International Ergonomics Association also offers little help.

So if you’re going to recognize National Ergonomics Month where you work — even just by reconsidering your desk layout — where to begin? If you occasionally work out of a home office, this checklist might be useful. The Small Business Association also offers some guidelines. Ergotimer is a PC-based program that will walk you through at-your-desk stretching exercises. And the PDF Understanding Ergonomics at Work might also be useful.

And once your workspace is ergonomically correct, you can turn your attention to feng shui.

[via IDFuel]