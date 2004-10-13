advertisement
Casting Call

By Heath Row1 minute Read

If you work for a small business or startup — and you’d like to pursue an organizational makeover — TLC’s upcoming reality TV program Taking Care of Business might be a perfect fit. The producers are currently seeking a small business interested in working with the show’s team of gurus “equipped with fresh ideas and plenty of inspiration.”

[Thanks, Nick!]

