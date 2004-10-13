Corporations, Connections, and Complicity

They Rule is a hefty Flash app that can be used to create maps of the overlap between the boards of directors of major companies in the US. Drawing on SEC data from early 2004, it’s not entirely up to date, but its interactive elements allow for some startling discoveries. While it’s not entirely surprising that some people sit on 5-7 of the top 500 organizations, the overall concept of the site — organizational transparency at the highest level — is powerful.
Site creator Josh On wrote an explanatory essay for the 2002 Ars Electronica, outlining some of the economic, political, and societal implications of such connections and collaborations. Who sits on the board of your company — if you work for a larger organization? With what other companies do they work as a director? What does that mean for your business?
