Corporations, Connections, and Complicity

They Rule is a hefty Flash app that can be used to create maps of the overlap between the boards of directors of major companies in the US. Drawing on SEC data from early 2004, it’s not entirely up to date, but its interactive elements allow for some startling discoveries. While it’s not entirely surprising that some people sit on 5-7 of the top 500 organizations, the overall concept of the site — organizational transparency at the highest level — is powerful.