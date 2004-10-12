Nobody Beats the Whiz

First there was the caviar-and-lobster $100 omlette at the Parker Meridien in New York. Now, the latest entry in the overpriced-entree category is the $100 cheesesteak, courtesy Barclay Prime, a Philadelphia steak house. Forget about rib-eye, onions, and Cheez Whiz. This heart-stopper features foie gras, Kobe beef, Taleggio cheese, and truffle butter. Wash it down with champagne, which comes with the meal. Or you could just get the real thing at Pat’s or Geno’s, which only costs $5.75. Either way, your arteries are in for a treat.