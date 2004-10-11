Cost-Cutting Comebacks

If you’ve ever made it through a round of layoffs, you know it’s a difficult time. Some of the people let go are much missed. Workloads increase across the board as people pick up the pieces — and projects — left behind. And the people who didn’t lose their jobs — the “survivors” — are left in an interesting position. Successfully dodging a layoff doesn’t always feel like success.

What to do? How can you continue to motivate and inspire a team that’s experiences cutbacks? How can you ensure that the people who remain on board remain invested and interested in their work? Naomi Moneypenny (great name!) has some ideas.

What have you done? Share your ideas and experiences here.

