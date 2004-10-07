I’m in Atlanta today for a Company of Friends event featuring Joey Reiman of Brighthouse — and supported by Wingate Inn.
On the flight here, I read a piece in the Atlantic about Business for Diplomatic Action, an organization founded by ad master Keith Reinhard — and one designed to improve the Brand Called USA overseas.
Shades of Fast Company‘s recent rebranding contest, the group hopes that business — the private sector — can bridge the gaps between America and our foreign partners. What think you? Does Brand America need repair? What needs to be done to improve work relationships around the world?