The Brand Called USA

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I’m in Atlanta today for a Company of Friends event featuring Joey Reiman of Brighthouse — and supported by Wingate Inn.

On the flight here, I read a piece in the Atlantic about Business for Diplomatic Action, an organization founded by ad master Keith Reinhard — and one designed to improve the Brand Called USA overseas.

Shades of Fast Company‘s recent rebranding contest, the group hopes that business — the private sector — can bridge the gaps between America and our foreign partners. What think you? Does Brand America need repair? What needs to be done to improve work relationships around the world?

