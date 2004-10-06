You Are the Boss of Me

Last year about this time, I learned about National Boss Day . I’d known about secretary’s day before, but Boss Day was a new one to me.

Well, National Boss Day is nigh upon us yet again — right around the corner on Oct. 16. And to help you recognize the quality leaders in your lives — as well as to lend encouragement to others you work with — Lisa Haneberg and Bob Rosner have developed a fun — and functional — ebook entitled 100 Helpful Tips for Great Managers.

For the low price point of $9 — which includes an e-card and a donation to one of several charities — your can give your boss and colleagues useful ways to start the day off with a bang, create an enjoyable workplace, generate new ideas, handle mistakes, and avoid energy crashes.

That’s Oct. 16 — a mere 10 days away.