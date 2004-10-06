It’s in the Cards

I’m fascinated by cards. Business cards, flashcards, and work cards. Work cards? I need to come up with a better term, but I love the idea of decks of cards you can use to spice up ideas, reframe a challenge, and solve a problem. Most of these cards come highly designed and occasionally trade packaging for utility, but more often than not, they can give me the mental goose I need to think differently.
The International Futures Forum, a UK-based think tank, offers a deck of Second Enlightenment possibility cards, 52 prompts and statements based on the IFF’s theory and practice.
These are not another pack of cards to encourage you ‘out of the box’. We suggest you use the cards intuitively in your own practice, to extend your thinking and to prompt new ways of making sense of the world. Turn to them when you are stuck, when you are on the horns of a dilemma, when you are confronting a paradox, or when old models fail in the face of complexity or human nature.
