It’s in the Cards

The International Futures Forum, a UK-based think tank, offers a deck of Second Enlightenment possibility cards, 52 prompts and statements based on the IFF’s theory and practice.

These are not another pack of cards to encourage you ‘out of the box’. We suggest you use the cards intuitively in your own practice, to extend your thinking and to prompt new ways of making sense of the world. Turn to them when you are stuck, when you are on the horns of a dilemma, when you are confronting a paradox, or when old models fail in the face of complexity or human nature.