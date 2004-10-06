Work-Life Imbalance

Keith Hammonds’ October feature story, Balance Is Bunk! reassesses the state of work-life balance. Can we ever truly design a balanced life that works? Or is the journey a neverending series of tradeoffs and accomodations?

In her blog Talking Story, Rosa Say considers a couple of additional layers to the discussion. Reading a recent Margaret Heffernan column in parallel with an FC Now entry about management characteristics, Say challenges Margaret’s contention that an emphasis on hours — time spent at the office — is about dominance and top-down control. Instead, she offers, our leaders may very well be lonely.

“Many managers are overworked, need help and direction, and want company,” Say writes.

What think you? Are our leaders — is being a leader — lonely?