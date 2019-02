Early this fall, FC Now reader Ives Lass emailed me a pointer to a leadership monograph first published by David Martin in 1993. Densely but sensibly written, “A Great General Manager” outlines what Martin considers to be the requisite skills to successfully lead a team.

A great general manager cares enough to ask each associate “Are you having fun?” and “What needs to be done?”

How do you rate, according to Martin’s run down? How do the people you work with — and for?