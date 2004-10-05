advertisement
Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row

Fast Company associate editor Jena McGregor will appear on ABC World News This Morning, tomorrow, Oct. 6, at 4:40 a.m. She will also be featured on Bloomberg TV this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, starting at 6 a.m. and repeated periodically throughout the day. On both shows, Jena will discuss the magazine’s inaugural Customers First Awards.

