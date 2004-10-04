In Your Jeans

Workplace fashion update! This week Friday, October 8, is National Denim Day, a business-related opportunity to support the fight against breast cancer. For the last eight years, corporate employees across the country have been donning denim to help raise breast cancer awareness.
National Denim Day is the world’s largest single-day fundraiser for breast cancer. On one Friday in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lee Jeans encourages millions of people nationwide to slip into their favorite jeans and make a $5 donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Since 1996, Lee National Denim Day has raised more than $44 million for breast cancer research, education, screening, and treatment programs.
When was the last time you wore jeans to work?