In Your Jeans

National Denim Day is the world’s largest single-day fundraiser for breast cancer. On one Friday in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lee Jeans encourages millions of people nationwide to slip into their favorite jeans and make a $5 donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Since 1996, Lee National Denim Day has raised more than $44 million for breast cancer research, education, screening, and treatment programs.