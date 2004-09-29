After(life) a Fashion

Award-winning clothing designer Geoffrey Beene died yesterday at the age of 77. Widely considered one of the fashion industry’s most innovative thinkers — no less than Jackie Kennedy wore his clothes — Beene focused on designing high-fashion, elegant clothing meant to be worn rather than merely seen on the runway or in a magazine. There have been innovations in how retail stores are designed, and fashion companies have struggled to reinvent themselves. What’s next for workplace style? Business casual, more formal, something else? Who makes the most high-style, elegant business clothing?
