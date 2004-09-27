Politicked Off

Recently, several team members at Fast Company got into a discussion about the upcoming presidential election, the two leading candidates’ campaign performance to date, and the possible outcome. The conversation was rather amicable, but chances are good that political talk at work isn’t always so friendly. A recent Star-Tribune article offers some brief guidelines to broaching the subject at work. What about where you work? Are politics taboo at the water cooler? Do you know where your colleagues stand politically? Does it matter?