From ET to Entertainment Tonight

The first major product placement I can remember is the use of Reese’s Pieces in the film ET. After M&Ms passed on the chance to be featured, Hershey picked up on the opportunity — resulting in one of the more successful candy launches.

This weekend, Brandchannel launched Brandcameo, a new service that tracks product placements in new movies — as well as films dating back two years. It’s an interesting inside look at what movies might move what products — and there are some interesting trivial highlights: Cap’n Crunch got placed in the Butterfly Effect, while Lucky Charms made Kill Bill Vol. 2.

Where do your products need to be seen? Were you to liken your business or work to a current movie, which would it be?