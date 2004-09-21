Multiprojecting

Former intern Shasha Dai just contributed a Web Exclusive story on how to better manage multiple projects (October access code required). In his blog Focused Performance, Frank Patrick has been taking a slightly deeper — and more technical — look at the same topic. Since the beginning of September, he’s published the following:
- Multi-Project Management and Organizational Effectiveness I
- Organizations Are Multi-Project Systems
- Organizational Effectiveness Is Resource Effectiveness
- Mult-Ttasking Multiplies Time to Complete Projects
- Constraint-Savvy Multi-Project and Resource Management
- Protective Capacity
- Managing the Present and the Future
They might make useful parallel reads. How do you handle working on multiple projects at the same time? What have you learned about balancing your workload, accurately prioritizing, and making good on all of your commitments?