advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Multiprojecting

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Former intern Shasha Dai just contributed a Web Exclusive story on how to better manage multiple projects (October access code required). In his blog Focused Performance, Frank Patrick has been taking a slightly deeper — and more technical — look at the same topic. Since the beginning of September, he’s published the following:

They might make useful parallel reads. How do you handle working on multiple projects at the same time? What have you learned about balancing your workload, accurately prioritizing, and making good on all of your commitments?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life