Vended Interest

This spring, Charles Fishman took a look in ongoing developments in airline kiosks and other self-service options . But when you look at this online gallery of Japanese vending machines , what’s being done stateside seems relatively mundane. Sure, we’ve got airline kiosks and self-service grocery checkout. And we’ve got gumball, candy, and pop machines. You can get a Homies figure for 50 cents.

But what about eggs, rice, and fishing lures? Given the long-running history of the vending machine, America may still be able to catch up as Kodak continues to roll out its film development kiosks and organizations such as Catalyst Consulting experiment with different approaches to public transportation self-service.

You can now get videos and DVD’s from vending machines. You can get books printed just in time. You can get art.

What else could be done with vending machines?

[via Greedy Girl]