Marketing Marketing

The IXMA shares insights daily with free-thinking business leaders in preparing for profound changes about to challenge traditional advertising and marketing. The IXMA is a forum for radically new thinking about how brands are introduced and sustained. The IXMA shows how experiential marketing (XM) uses credible voices, sensory experiences and respect for the consumer to bring brands and their essence and benefits to life, and to create direct and meaningful connections between companies and their customer. Importantly, we strive to find new ways to measure and quantify the brand impact and purchase intent stemming from XM that go beyond traditional ROI metrics, to focus on the equity-building ideas of ROE the Return on Experience.