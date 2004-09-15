Martyr Stewart

Martha Stewart announced today that she doesn’t plan to appeal the decision in her case — and that she would like to go to prison ASAP. In an email commentary this afternoon, Robert Passikoff, President of Brand Keys Inc. , suggests that the move is 50% of what she needs to do to polish her tarnished brand.

“Consumers were waiting to see the 2C’s: contrition and closure. What she’s provided here is at least an approach to closure,” Passikoff says. “In May 2002, the brand was one of the strongest in its category. Where it is today is a perfect example of the fragility of brands that are completely invested in a human being. (Accepting her sentence) is exactly what Martha Stewart the brand needs right now.”

What do you think? Too little, too late? A wise move to get back to the garden come springtime?