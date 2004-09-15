Decision Maker, Deal Breaker

In the current issue of Darwin, contributor Chuck Martin considers the ways in which leaders make tough decisions .

In a nationwide survey over a base of 2,000 senior executives and managers, NFI Research found that 62 percent of executives and managers deal with making the tough decision at work right away, and 58 percent after getting opinions from others.

Paints a rosy picture, doesn’t it? Wait, there’s more. A third of respondents indicate that their bosses hold off on making tough calls and a third wait until absolutely necessary. Similarly, about 40% of leaders say their superiors defer tough decisions, while 25% of them report that their bosses avoid tough decisions — or focus on calls that are easier to make.

How do you handle tough decisions? Act immediately? Or wait and see?