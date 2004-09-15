Google Will Hunting

Looking for some innovative ways to recruit new talent? Check out Google’s latest stunt , which was featured on NPR yesterday. Most likely on the hunt for new programmers and algorithm whizzes, Google sneakily hung banners outside of subway stops in Cambridge, Mass., and along Silicon Valley’s Highway 101.

However, in Google’s signature stealth style, rather than advertising “Google Engineers Wanted,” the signs anonymously list a cryptic math problem ({first 10-digit prime found in consecutive digits of e}.com — huh?) that leads the few inspired brainiacs to a Web site that houses another equation. That equation leads to yet another equation at another site, which eventually takes the numerically-driven to a special Google page requesting their resume. That’s what I call weeding out talent.

What other creative recruiting tools or stunts have you come across?