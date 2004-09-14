advertisement
Free Thinks

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Through Sept. 19, Emerald Group Publishing is offering free access to several recent issues of the Journal of Knowledge Management. It’s a pretty good deal — a steal — as the peer-reviewed quarterly usually runs almost $1,400 a year. Free issues focus on realtime knowledge, social capital, and rewarding team members.

