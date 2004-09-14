eBay and Social Change

The Omidyar Network was founded by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife to help “more people discover their own power to make good things happen.” For the most part, the online workspace for the network — once closed but now open to the public — encompasses discussions about business, education, healthcare, and social justice. While it’s unclear what kinds of productive connections have been made through the network — much less projects — it appears to be a worthy effort.