Return to Spender

While in an airport over the weekend, making a connecting flight, I saw a promotional stand for a product called NeatReceipts. A small, 12-ounce scanner scans up to six receipts a minute, and the accompanying software sizes and crops the receipt and extracts the needed information from a receipt for you to manage in Quicken, QuickBooks, and MS Money. The materials indicate that you can create an expense report in all of seven minutes, and the receipt manager even includes a receipt viewer so you can compare the original scrip with the database info.