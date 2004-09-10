Anti-Drug Warrior

Fast Company devoted the whole September issue to the subject of courage, which features — among others — leaders at Google, Tyco, and Imclone, as well as those on the 9/11 Commission, from the inner city, and in the army.

Maria Cristina Chirolla may very well make it to our magazine. Head of Colombia’s attorney general’s anti-money laundering office, Chirolla has taken on the country’s $6-billion-a-year cocaine trade, which funds a civil war that kills 3,500 lives each year. Chirolla will be featured in a PBS documentary, An Honest Citizen, premiering 9p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

In the film, Chirolla ordered seizing of lavish properties of drug lords and military raids on jungle cocaine labs. With her enemies plotting to assassinate her, Chirolla pondered, at one point, whether the battle is worth fighting — and at what personal cost.

Courageous leaders often have to pay a price for their valor. Or do they? Who’s your hero, and what’s his/her story? Do you think courage is a dying species in a business jungle?