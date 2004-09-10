Security Projects

As the third anniversary of Sept. 11 terror attacks gets close, five projects have been picked as the finalists for the Mitretek Innovations Award in Homeland Security, the first nationwide program to mark public or private models for improving security. Here are the highlights:
- Connect and Protect, an information-sharing program for first responders — the city of Portland, Oregon
- Hospital Disaster Preparedness, which test, analyze, and improve the readiness of hospitals to cope with disasters –United States Navy
- Laboratory Response Network, which allows laboratories to detect biological or chemical agents that could be used as terrorist weapons–Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- State Weapons of Mass Destruction Teams, which provide rapid support to others responding to weapons of mass destruction –State of Illinois
- Terrorism Early Warning Group, a network that assesses threats and shares information about potential terrorist events –Los Angeles County, California
What is YOUR favorite project? Do you feel safer than three years ago? How did security concerns affect your business/organization?