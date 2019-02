Last December, Jennifer Reingold attended the opening argument in the case of Frank Quattrone . At the time, it was unclear what the outcome of the former technology banker’s trial would be, and today, it looks slightly more clear.

Sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday, Quattrone had contended that he was needed at home to take care of his ill wife and 15-year-old daughter. The judge didn’t buy it: Quattrone has already set aside $76 million for his family. That should cover 18 months.