Update Your Resume

Does your resume still shows your latest job as the one you had in 2001 — even if you’ve since moved on? Have you relocated but neglected to update your address and phone number? When was the last time you updated your resume online? If you haven’t done this for a while, do it now, recommends Monster.com .

A recent Monster Meter poll shows that 47% of job seekers update their resume once or twice a year, while more than 70% of employers on Monster only search resumes posted within the last three months.

Not long ago, I offered some job-seeking tips for MBA grads. Here are Monster’s tips on keeping your resume up to date:

Have no mercy for mistakes.

Be clear and concise in your writing.

Find out which skills the employer is seeking and be sure to showcase them.

Use numbers to your advantage.

Concentrate on keywords.

When was the last time you updated your resume?