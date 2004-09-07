The Value of What You Do

Volitional Partners has developed what they call a Proprietary Platform that can help people gauge the value of the contributions they make at work and strive to seek just compensation. The process gives leaders and innovators a “proprietary interest” in their tasks and projects, which in turn stimulates and leverages the maximum value from innovation.

While the group’s Web site doesn’t include a lot of information about how to best gauge the value you bring your colleagues and employers, the Entreployee Declaration of Independence is interesting.

Entreployees are primary capital investors who seek to maximize the impact, value and return on their investment.

Entreployees invest more primary capital when the organization represents a synergistic opportunity platform, with an organizational structure and complementary resources to best leverage their investment.

Entreployees retain a measurable proprietary interest in every project in which they work.

How do you ensure that you’re always fully invested in the work you’re doing and projects you’re working on? What do you do when you find your interest, investment, and involvement waning?