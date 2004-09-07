In Colleagues We Trust?

The InnovationNetwork is surveying business leaders about the role trust can play in innovation.
Most of us involved in innovation believe that “trust” is necessary for ongoing, significant innovation efforts. While it is easy to assume that trust is needed, it is not so easy to understand exactly what that means. In pursuing innovation in your organizations, you have probably experienced many situations where trust–between colleagues or between individuals and their management or at the organzational level–was a factor in behavior or results.
The introduction to the research tool reminds me of a conversation I had with the folks at Trust-Based Technologies a couple of years ago. How do you foster trust in your organization and work?