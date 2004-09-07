Games People Play

If you took a long weekend for the holiday — welcome back to work! And… should you have difficulty easing back into the steam of things, you might be interested in Cyrkam Airtos , a well-designed diversion that mimics one of the time-tested workplace diversions: office basketball.

Andrew Haddock of Sticky, a creative agency located in Portland and Amsterdam, says that what was initially developed as a little game for about 200 friends has attracted more than 1.5 million unique visitors in only 39 days. It’s a shame Haddock offers so little information about the firm online — the game could’ve been a more useful viral marketing tool. As it is, it’s heavy on the fun and light on the functional.