Recent research indicates that instant messaging is slowly growing in use within companies, with 21% of those surveyed indicating that they use IM at work. Respondents were torn between whether the tool is a solid tool for the workplace — or a personal distraction, as 62% say they use IM to communicate with friends and family while at woek, as well.

True, IM can be a distraction. It’s important not to immediately and reactively respond to every IM that comes your way. Like email, IM messages can sit for a spell and remain quite healthy. In fact, Johanna Rothman’s recent comments on better managing electronic communications might make a good parallel read.

Do you use IM in your work? How? What have you learned about how to use IM well at work?

