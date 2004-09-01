Babel 800 is a new service that offers a network of interpreters that folks can hire to interpret meetings, interviews, and other conversations via speaker phone. You dial an 800 number, enter your client code, select an interpreter, and voila: They’ll interpret the speaker phone conversation for you in real time. Similar to JetBlue’s network of customer service reps, Babel800’s system enables the company to hire hundreds of interpreters who work from home.