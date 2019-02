A member of the Vancouver Company of Friends group emailed members a pointer to today’s Globe and Mail piece by Lance Secretan . In that essay, Secretan contends that good leaders focus on three important aspects of their lives:

Destiny

Cause

Calling

“Why they are here; how they will be and what they will do,” he summarizes. He also suggests that quality leaders inspire rather than motivate — a previous topic of discussion. Some food for thought on this first day of September.