Logo A-Go-Go

If you’ve got an internal initiative that you think needs some identity work behind it — or if you’re an independent wanting to better brand your offerings — FernGullyGraphics can help. They pledge to design a logo for you for only $15. That’s right: $15.
Are they undervaluing their design services? Or using the low barrier to business as a way to lay inroads to their other services? Methinks the latter. What product or service could your organization offer for $15 as a way to encourage the upsell?
[via Salesprocessdiva]