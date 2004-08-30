Pen Source

The Fast Company staff is relatively expert when it comes to writing instruments. Pens and paper are crucial tools for journalists. In the past, Cheryl Dahle lavished praise on the Pilot G-2, which remains a favorite. And the Uni-Ball Gel Impact from Sanford is another recent pen in high demand.

So it came as some surprise that Sanford, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, has introduced a new innovation: the retractable Sharpie.

Wait a minute: A retractable marker? While I’ve yet to use one, I’m curious. Does this seem like a bad idea because I feel like Sanford is messing around with the tried and true Sharpie, an iconic writing device? Or does the idea of a retractable marker just go against what I’ve known before, so I’m not embracing it? Is this an innovation that needed to happen?