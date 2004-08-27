They’ve Got (Less) Mail

I’d love to be a fly on the wall at Veritas Software today. According to the Wall Street Journal, Friday is no-email day in the marketing department. If an employee hits the Send key by accident, he or she forks over $1 per email. The first offender had to wear a scarlet ‘E’ on his chest.

One day a week without email (departmental email anyway) was marketing veep Jeremy Burton’s idea. Ordinarily, he gets about 400 messages a day. On Fridays, it’s half that many. Now his employees talk face to face. Or they pick up the phone. They’re more productive on days like today because there’s less miscommunication and less time spent crafting notes just so.

In her story about Intel’s email overload, Alison Overholt listed ten useful email commandments. How do you and your colleagues harness the convenience of email without drowning in it? Is a one-day ban the answer? What does the ideal In Box look like?

Registration is required to access Wall Street Journal articles on the Web.