CNN reports today that Donald Trump has applied for a trademark on the name “Trump University,” indicating that the school would offer university-level sales and marketing, management, entrepreneurship, and real estate courses — online and offline .

Now, even though Trump did graduate from Wharton, I’m not sure how I feel about this idea. I’m sure he has stories to tell and lessons to teach, but, really, the man lost money running a casino. The patent application is available online.