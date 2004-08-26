advertisement
Sleep Less, Do More

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Anita Sharpe makes an interesting connection between leaders who don’t sleep a lot and business success. One IBM exec sleeps five hours a night. Martha Stewart sleeps four hours a night (although I wonder how much of that lost sleep is because of, well, legal concerns and worrying about adjusting to prison life). Lifeway Foods’ CEO sleeps four hours a night.

In the past, we’ve written about power-napping centers and hotel chain design strategies. But perhaps we’re on the wrong track.

Do we need to sleep more? Or less?

