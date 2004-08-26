Guilt by Disassociation?

Rob raises a fascinating question in his blog today. A man who had applied for a job with Rob’s company several months ago was arrested for robbing his second gas station. Rob learned this on the morning news.

He had no relevant skills, and we weren’t hiring at the time, but it was obvious that he needed something badly. Now I feel guilty in some strange way, even though I know that this was not my fault.

Sounds like one for the Corporate Shrink! What do you think? Are employers socially responsible to hire people? How would you feel if someone you’d not given a job to committed a crime out of desperation?