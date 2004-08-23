Pull, Don’t Push

Stever Robbins contributes an interesting piece to HBS Working Knowledge today about what he terms pull leadership. In a self-proclaimed “manifesto,” Robins holds up what he sees as the qualities of successful leaders — leaders who pull people toward them rather than push people away:
- Pull leaders don’t give orders; they create social systems that inspire people to join
- Pull leaders take responsibility for the success of their organization and their people
- Pull leaders work to become attractive to others
- Pull leaders align and inspire with values
- Pull leaders are stewards of their organizations and employees
- Pull leaders architect their social and organizational space
While the piece is light on examples — some case studies would have been welcome — there’s a lot of good insight here. By creating a space in which people can work well, giving them the tools they need, and inspiring them to work alongside you, you can accomplish a lot.
Who do you consider a pull leader?