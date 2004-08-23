Pull, Don’t Push

Stever Robbins contributes an interesting piece to HBS Working Knowledge today about what he terms pull leadership . In a self-proclaimed “manifesto,” Robins holds up what he sees as the qualities of successful leaders — leaders who pull people toward them rather than push people away:

Pull leaders don’t give orders; they create social systems that inspire people to join

Pull leaders take responsibility for the success of their organization and their people

Pull leaders work to become attractive to others

Pull leaders align and inspire with values

Pull leaders are stewards of their organizations and employees

Pull leaders architect their social and organizational space

While the piece is light on examples — some case studies would have been welcome — there’s a lot of good insight here. By creating a space in which people can work well, giving them the tools they need, and inspiring them to work alongside you, you can accomplish a lot.

Who do you consider a pull leader?