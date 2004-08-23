Starbucks is thinking outside the cup — and on other continents.

Starbucks Coffee has opened two shops in Ankara, Turkey, making the total number of such stores in the country to 14, Business Wire reports.

They are truly Turkish Starbucks. “In recognition of the long-standing coffee drinking culture in Turkey, Starbucks will offer Turkish style coffee in Ankara, as it does in Istanbul,” Starbucks’ Turkish licensee, Isik Kececi Asur, was quoted as saying.

When I was in Beijing three years ago, KFC was selling steamed rice with sauteed mushrooms, a great hit among Chinese people who prefer rice to bread. Globalization has made country borders less meaningful, but in host nations, companies find it hard to ignore local cultures and often turn to localization. When in Rome, do as the Romans do – and think outside the box — but inside the borders you’re doing business inside.