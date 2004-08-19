Display(ful)

Ryan Underwood recently examined how GE is reinventing the lightbulb. An innovation that struck me as similar in scope is underway at Visa. Imagine, if you will, a credit card or debit card with a built-in LCD. You could check your balance. You could revisit your spending history. And credit cards of the future may be bigger in size to accommodate larger information displays. Clearly, there are security concerns, but it’s interesting to consider what kind of information management such cards would, well, afford.