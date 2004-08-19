We’ve Got to Start Meeting Like This

Meeting Tomorrow is a one-stop shop for meeting presentation technology and other tools. Offering projectors and flat-panel displays, the service also offers notepads, name tags, pens — even a laser pointer. If you need to outfit a meeting — and you need to do so now — you can order your gear online or by phone. Meeting Tomorrow guarantees delivery in time for your meeting and makes it easy for you to return the equipment when you’re done. While some of the prices seem somewhat high and they don’t clearly indicate quantities, the service seems to have promise. Has anyone used it before?