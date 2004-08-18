Reading Keith Yamashita’s book Unstuck is an active, engaging experience. You don’t really read the book, you use it. To be true, the book has been written — and designed — as a tool, one that includes plenty of Choose Your Own Adventure-like page turning, room to write, and thought-provoking questions. So the read is somewhat slow going, as you need to savor it. To read strategically.

Thinking about that on the train this morning, led me to ask why change can be so challenging. Yes, many are resistant to change. Yes, we’re creatures of habit. But maybe it’s because we aim too high right from the get go?

This entry is a consideration — a celebration — of small changes. The low-hanging fruit. While I need to use the book as it’s meant to be used and do my own heavy lifting on the change front — we can all use some improvement — I’m also thinking about the little, little changes that might add up.

Consider doing something new every day. Consider altering your walk to work slightly. Consider walking past the restaurant you frequent and go to the one next door. Consider not shaving for a day. Consider whether you should take a vitamin E supplement.

Arguably, each of these small, small steps could improve your life — even your work life. And I’m curious where Keith comes down on this: When one is stuck, are big changes necessary to dislodge one’s self from the rut, or are smaller, incremental changes sufficient to chip away at the impedence?

Update: Thanks to Curt Rosengren, I came across Keith Varnum’s article What’s on Your Shift List?, which offers a bunch of ways to vary your life… light ways to get unstuck, all.