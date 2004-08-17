Emotion Slickness

Australian artist and performer Peter Burke has installed a number of billboards promoting “products” such as happiness, integrity, and other emotions. Going so far as to trademark complicity, epiphany — even versimilitude — the creative campaign features “a supermodel, an international athlete and a retail in-store demonstrator” named Shelly Innocence .

I must admit that I was a little disappointed when I learned that the campaign was an art project. Now, I have nothing against the arts, but why can’t marketing firms and advertising agencies engage in such guerrilla activities more often? What would your company do if its marketing efforts fell somewhere between Adbusters magazine and the Truth campaign?